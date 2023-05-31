Looking for the best drive-thrus in Calgary?

There are many amazing restaurants in YYC, but sometimes, you just want something fast and easy.

Grab-and-go is the new “going out for dinner,” so here are the best places that make it super easy to get some delicious grub without leaving the comfort of your heated vehicle.

Here are some of the best drive-thrus you need to try in Calgary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

If you haven’t checked out YYC’s new drive-thru destination To Me Sub, start the car. The Vietnamese eatery opened late last year and offers patrons banh mi, salad rolls, and vermicelli on the go.

It’s easy to miss, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled because you’re going to want to check it out.

Address: 5250 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CB Drive Inn (@cbdriveinn)

This place has been a staple in the city for years, often cited as having fries you can’t forget. It recently changed owners, but it’s still one of the coolest spots to grab a drive-thru burger meal.

Address: 789 Northmount Drive NW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah Wong (@yyc.foodauditor)

You can honestly never go wrong with Peters’ Drive-In. This spot serves fresh hamburger patties on slow-rising sponge dough topped with secret-recipe Peters’ sauce and fixings. Plus, there are so many milkshake options here.

Address: 219 – 16th Avenue NE, Calgary

Phone: 403-277-2747

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angels Drive-In (@angelsdriveinyyc)

This classic drive-in was established back in 1999. It offers a 1950s vibe and classic diner grub such as burgers, sandwiches, and ice cream via its drive-thru. Just look for the red Cadillac on the roof…you can’t miss it!

Address: 8603 47th Avenue NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-288-1009

Instagram