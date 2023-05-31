8 celebrity sightings from last year's Calgary Stampede

The Calgary Stampede is almost here again and that also means more celebrity sightings!

Every year, it’s a massive party with guest appearances, concerts, food events, and more, and that means some of our favourite artists and actors can be seen around town.

Whether it’s a group of rappers at an after-party or a famous actor in a parade, we loved seeing some of our favourites at some of our top spots.

Here are eight celebrity sightings we remember from last year. Hopefully, in 2023, there will be even more!

Ja Rule

Legendary rapper Ja Rule was in Calgary to perform at the Stampede, and he visited one of the most incredible spots in town.

The music icon, known for hits like “Always On Time,” “Livin’ It Up,” and “Mesmerize,” popped into Major Tom for a meal.

Bryce Vine

Viral sensation, singer, and rapper Bryce Vine was in Calgary to perform at the Stampede, and he visited Bridgette Bar, one of the best restaurants in YYC.

The musician, known for his massive hits like “Sour Patch Kids,” “La La Land,” and “Drew Barrymore,” popped in for a meal with friends.

Chainsmokers and T.I.

This strange interaction happened at Calgary’s Please Don’t Tell club.

Things got a tad heated for a little bit between the two celebrities, and Chainsmokers’ Andrew Taggart talked about it in a TikTok video he posted.

“T.I. just literally punched me in the face,” Taggart said in a video while sitting in the backseat of a car.

“I gave him a kiss on the cheek. It was totally my fault,” he added.

It seemed like everything cooled off, T.I. let it go, and Taggart had good spirits about the whole situation.

“He was like, ‘Don’t do that,’ I was like, ‘Okay.’ He pushed me off I was like, ‘My bad.’ I was like, ‘Okay, I’m sorry,’ and he was like, ‘Alright, okay. We’re good.’”

Taggart had called it the “weirdest interaction ever.”

A Boogie, Flo Rida, and Big Sean

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Please Don’t Tell (@pdtcalgary)

These three celebs were also spotted at PDT during the Stampede!

Kevin Costner

The tradition of the Stampede Parade carries on with legendary actor, producer, director and musician Kevin Costner (@modernwest) as this year’s Parade Marshal! Come see the @Yellowstone star open the Calgary Stampede on Friday, July 8. pic.twitter.com/6yCG7bjRvn — Calgary Stampede (@calgarystampede) May 31, 2022

A little bit of Yellowstone came to Calgary for the iconic Stampede event with actor, producer, director, and musician Kevin Costner appearing as the parade marshal.