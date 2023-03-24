To Me Sub is a teeny drive-thru concept located on MacLeod Trail, just up from The Stampede Boot Company.

It’s easy to miss, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled because you’re going to want to check it out.

Though its stature is small and unassuming, the team here is serving up big eats that are full of flavour and won’t break the bank.

First impressions are important, and when we drove up to the window, we were greeted by a lovely lady with the BIGGEST smile.

We were immediately happy to be there. Unfortunately, we didn’t get her name, but her aura was genuine and kind.

The menu here is extensive and you can choose from a variety of offerings for under $10.

Four spring rolls, vegetable rolls, or three salad rolls will set you back a mere $6.

We opted for a chicken and a beef Vietnamese sub, served on a baguette with shredded carrot and special sauce — it was only $8, and it was unreal. A slightly crunchy roll stuffed to the brim with saucy ingredients.

If you’re not quite satiated by a sub alone, To Me Sub also has rice vermicelli combos for $11.75 — all you have to do is select your protein and pair it with some perfectly crispy spring rolls.

But wait — we’re not done yet!

To Me Sub also has options for bubble tea. The tapioca pearls are paired with either taro, mango, coconut, avocado, strawberry, or watermelon flavour. Watermelon is our go-to, but honestly, you can’t go wrong with any of the options. The bubble tea was juicy and thick, sweet and divine.

We waited for probably three to four minutes, and BOOM. The warm sub and the refreshing bubble tea landed in our hands ready to be devoured. The grand total we spent was a whopping $21.49 split between two people.

We can’t speak more highly of To Me Sub, so be sure to check it out! Just writing this article is making our mouths water at the thought of heading back there.

Honestly, we’d go back just to have the lady who served us smile at us again.

Find To Me Sub open daily from 11 am to 9 pm.

To Me Sub

Address: 5250 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Phone: 825-882-2828

Instagram