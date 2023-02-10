7 of the best dog parks to check out in Calgary (MAP)

City life can be tough on dogs sometimes, but there are some great dog parks in Calgary where your furry friend can let loose.

There are even some doggy daycares that will take your dog to these parks.

Here are seven of the best dog parks in the city.

River Park is praised as one of the best dog parks in the city. It’s close enough to the river but not too close that dogs who like to leap before looking will get all wet. There’s also a dog-friendly water fountain that you can find in the centre of the park.

Location: 4500 14A Street SW

With a mix of hills and flat stretches, this is one of the top dog parks in Calgary. There is so much space for your dog to have the time of their life.

Location: 2004 8th Avenue Northwest

This off-leash park isn’t fenced in, so that may be a problem if you have a dog who likes to bolt and never come back. But it’s at the top of a hill and offers amazing views of the city. There are trees and hills that your dog can tire themselves out on.

Location: 25 St Georges Drive NE

Hours: Monday to Sunday; 8 am to 11 pm

Bowmont Park boasts a fenced area for those who aren’t comfortable without one. This is a massive area in the northwest where your dog will have a blast among all the nature.

Location: 85 Street NW & 48 Avenue NW

Edworthy Park has a large off-leash area for your pup to jump around in. Bordered by the Bow River, it includes the natural areas of Douglas Fir Trail and Lawrey Gardens, creating great new places to explore.

Location: 5050 Spruce Drive SW (Bow Trail & Spruce Drive)

A spacious off-leash dog park with a river, meadows, and treed areas to explore. If your pup isn’t very social, this might not be the park for you because there are always lots of dogs hanging out; however, it does have a couple of smaller fenced-off areas that are not far from the parking areas.

Location: 10511 11th Street SE

Nose Hill is great because of the space it provides. There are a few ponds around the park and lots of good hiking trails if you’re looking for an uphill hike yourself.

Location: 5620 14th Street NW

Click here to see a full list of off-leash dog parks within the city.