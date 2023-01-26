There is a dog bus daycare in Calgary and it's as adorable as it sounds (PHOTOS)

Finding a good doggy daycare to make sure your pup is taken care of can be tough, but a dog bus in Calgary is looking to change that.

Denzel Morrison started Ruff and Puff and said his inspiration for the company was pretty simple.

“I started the bus because, well, obviously I love dogs! My parents run a dog rescue so I’ve been involved and helping with dogs for a long time,” he explains. “I had an image in my head a couple of years ago of a school-type bus just full of dogs as if they were going to school and thought it was the best idea. I was not wrong haha, it’s been a blast.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruff and Puff (@ruffandpuffyyc)

Morrison says the bus has been set up to make sure it is a safe ride for your furry best friend.

“I added little safety features like retractable gates and also new dogs are clipped in via harnesses.”

Once they pick your furry friend up in the bus, Ruff and Puff takes the dogs to a private, fenced-in dog park. The park is only for Ruff and Puff pups, a controlled environment for your best friend to have some fun.

Once playtime is over, the dogs will be dropped off at your place again so they can rest and dream about all the fun they had.

Ruff and Puff also offers one-on-one dog training to help with your dog’s manners, impulse control with food, and a whole lot more. There is even a discounted rate for the puppies that ride and play on the bus!

The company charges $35 to have your dog ride and play on the bus, with a 10-pack of passes available at a discounted rate. The ride-and-play lasts anywhere from two to four hours.

And as if this couldn’t get any sweeter, 10% of all funds go to the dog rescue that Morrison’s parents run, the CB Rescue Foundation.