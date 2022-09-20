Pizza-in-a-cone concept Konz Pizza has some big Canadian expansion plans and Calgary is luckily a major part of it.

The first location just opened at the University of Calgary, and another one is slated to open this fall on 17th Avenue.

Konz creates Insta-worthy pizza cones, something it first served from its food trailer in Kelowna, BC, when it launched in 2015. There are now over 20 locations across Canada.

This spot makes pizzas in cone-form as well as pressed and flat varieties. It also offers pasta, mac and cheese, poutine, and salad. And for dessert, milkshakes and ice cream are up for order at most locations.

With tasty menu options like pepperoni, BBQ, meatball, alfredo, pulled pork, cheeseburger, and more, pizza in cone form is just something that makes sense and we can’t wait to finally try it. You can even design your own creation.

Stay tuned for details on the opening date of the 17th Avenue location. In the meantime, go grab a Hawaiian pizza in a cone and a soft serve ice cream from the 856 Campus Place NW location.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KONZ Pizza (@eatkonz)

Konz Pizza

Address: 856 Campus Place NW, Calgary (now open)

Address: 1252 17th Avenue SW, Calgary (coming soon)

Instagram