Summer is finally here and that means there are some pretty cool Calgary food events coming.

The weather has been a little too rainy, but hopefully, the sun is here to stay, and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continues into July.

This month has some of the city’s favourite summer food events like the Yakima Social Kitchen and Bar bourbon pairing dinner, and of course, all the Calgary Stampede parties that come with July.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out in July.

The Calgary Stampede means pancake breakfasts! Happening every day, most of these occur in the morning and are free for people to enjoy.

When: July 6 to July 16

Where: Various locations

Happening at the fine-dining spot at the YYC International Airport, the Yakima Social Kitchen and Bar is hosting an exclusive bourbon pairing dinner.

This restaurant is inspired by Aboriginal, Asian, and North American cuisine, and will be showcasing these flavours and ingredients with the bold taste of Bridgeland Distillery. There’s also going to be live music!

When: Thursday, July 14 at 6:30 pm

Where: Various locations

Every year, there are so many barbecues all over the city, and it’s never too early to get excited about grilled meats and vegetables.

There are a number of fun barbecues to check out, and thankfully, most are free.

When: July 6 to July 16

Where: Various locations

This Stampede show, happening on the Kitchen Theatre Stage at the BMO Centre Watch, is a chance to taste and be inspired by new flavourful creations.

When: July 8 to 17, every day at 3:30, 4:30 and 5:30 pm

Where: Stampede Grounds

Drag brunches are an absolute blast, with live performances, boozy drinks, and plates of breakfast, if you’ve never been to one then now is the chance.

They seem like a perfect fit for the Stampede and there will be parties you won’t want to miss out on.

When: July 6 to July 16

Where: Various locations

This family-friendly (and free) event is coming to showcase some of the city’s best artisans, makers, and foodies. It’s more than just food here, but there will be plenty of dishes to try.

When: Saturday, July 23, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 3130 16th Street SW, Calgary

Biking to and from four of YYC’s best spots, this summer-only tour is a great chance to try dishes created by the area’s top chefs.

When: Every Saturday from 10 am to 3:15 pm

Where: Hutch Cafe, Canela Cafe & Bakery, Peasant Cheese, and Donna Mac

Price: Starting at $155.90

Tipsy Trivia is hosting this popular ’90s-themed trivia night.

Grab some food, guess at some songs, and hope to win the grand prize of $1,000!

When: Tuesday, July 26 at 7 pm

Where: Boston Pizza Beddington – 8108 Beddington Boulevard NW, Calgary

Big Fish & Open Range has provided a unique dockside-style service to Calgarians since 2005.

This month, the spot will be offering a coursed dinner with dishes like a bison short rib braised with house-made chipotle BBQ sauce, Spanish onions, and a side of sour cream chive mashed potatoes and market vegetables.

When: Tuesday, July 26 at 7 pm

Where: 1112 Edmonton Trail, Calgary

Price: $118.03

This will be music, culture, and food celebration of all things from the Caribbean, Africa, and everything in-between.

When: Saturday, July 23 from 10 am to 10 pm

Where: St. Patrick’s Island – 1300 Zoo Road NE, Calgary

Mix, mingle, and celebrate the beginning of summer and this newly renovated rooftop patio at First on tenth & Lofts.

With a Stampede-style cookout prepared by GRETA Bar, there’s going to be tons of fun and games on this roof. Cocktails, patio games, complementary line dancing lessons, and even a complimentary photo booth to capture it all will be available to anyone who visits.

When: Tuesday, July 12, from 4 pm to 7 pm

Where: 123 10th Avenue Southwest, Calgary