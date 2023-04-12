Begonia Bakehouse, a new bakery and sandwich shop concept, just opened up in Calgary.

Specializing in bread, pastries, sandwiches, and coffee, this exciting new bakehouse just opened in the bustling Beltline community.

For bread, this menu offers sourdough loaves, soft milk bread, fresh ciabatta, and even French-style sprouted country bread.

There are tons of amazing sweet and savoury French pastries, like chocolate croissants, cheese torsade, madeleines, and rotating sweet danishes, to name a few.

As for the sandwiches, there are four, all made on housemade bread: roast beef, brie and apple, nicoise, and Caprese.

Begonia will also often have daily and weekend features, making impressive baked goods like the Quail’s Nest (Béchamel, peas, pea shoots, and a soft-boiled quail egg). If you’d rather have something sweet, a recent Easter treat was the chocolate-filled brioche with vanilla chantilly and mini eggs.

There are so many fantastic places to grab baked goods in YYC, and this spot aims to be one of the best.

Or, just stop by for an espresso-style coffee. This spot is open from Thursday to Sunday and is a great pop-in place in the heart of YYC.

Begonia Bakehouse

Address: 1502 14th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram