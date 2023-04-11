FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

Mercatino Fresh reveals exciting new restaurant space in Calgary

Apr 11 2023, 7:54 pm
Mercatino Fresh reveals exciting new restaurant space in Calgary
Mercatino Fresh

Mercatino Fresh, a popular food hub located at the Bow Tower in Calgary, has just revealed its exciting plans for a new space.

This is not a new location, but a complete renovation of an existing place. The construction completed by Build It Calgary is an exciting one, resulting in a completely transformed new 4,000-square-foot space.

Offering individually boxed meals, ready-to-eat hot dishes, and catering, the menu here includes taco meal kits and Mediterranean chicken plates, to name just two.

This newly designed spot has plans to be finished by sometime this summer. Stay tuned for all updates on this exciting new Calgary space.

Mercatino Fresh



Mercatino Fresh



Mercatino Fresh



Mercatino Fresh

Address: The Bow Tower — 500 Centre Street S, Calgary

Instagram

