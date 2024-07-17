A new bakery with gourmet cakes has just opened its first Calgary location.

Kakes & Kanvas has just launched its first brick-and-mortar location at 102 – 424 10th Street NW. Founded by Kalia Gounden in 2017, Kakes and Kanvas offers paint classes, sweet treats and cake decorating.

Now, Kakes & Kanvas has branched out with its first outpost in Kensington. Guests will be able to choose from a large selection of grab-and-go treats, including full and sliced cakes, specialty cupcakes in monthly rotating flavours, boozy cupcakes, coffee, tea, and more.

“We are so excited to open our first retail location. It’s been a dream of ours to be able to have a storefront to share our treats with the community,” said Gounden.

“We love Kensington for its walkability and so many unique shops. It’s such a great community and we are thrilled to be a part of it.”

As well as its new location, Kakes & Kanvas also offers wedding cakes and hosts paint nights at spots across the city.

Address: 102 – 424 10th Street NW, Calgary

