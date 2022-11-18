Banff and Lake Louise are amazing to check out on a regular day, but they get a movie feel during the holiday season with some great events.

Of course, there is the usual hiking and skiing. But if you are looking for holiday events, these are the ones to check out.

Taking place at the Cascade of Time Gardens, this live Christmas story told by the animals of Banff National Park is a multi-sensory experience for the whole family. They have made some enhancements to this year’s program

Where: Cascade of Time Garden (Cave Avenue, Banff)

When: Wednesdays – Saturdays November 23 to December 17 and daily from December 21 to December 31

Price: Free, reservations required

For the first time ever the Banff Christmas Market is running for two weeks. The Banff Christmas Market transforms the Warner Stables into a charming festive market venue with a European market feel. Guests can enjoy a fire lounge bar with hot food and beverages, photos with Santa, pony rides, a hay bale maze, and live entertainment. With more than 80 vendors, it’s a great place to shop for local artisans. Designed with sustainability at the forefront, the Banff Christmas Market encourages vendors to use compostable or biodegradable sample products and paper bags instead of plastic. A portion of admission fee proceeds will be donated to the Banff Skating Club.

Where: Warner Stables

When: November 18 to November 22, November 25 to November 27 & December 2 to December 4

Price: $10. Children 10 & under are free

Bundling up isn’t the only way to stay warm while exploring Banff and Lake Louise. The Hot Chocolate Trail is a treasure map of local restaurants and cafés offering 29 limited-time holiday-themes hot chocolates. With alcoholic and non-alcoholic options like the Alpine Cherry boozy hot chocolate from one of Banff’s newest restaurants, Brazen, to the Ferrero Rocher Hot Chocolate at JK Bakery & Café, there’s something for everyone. Dine in or take yours to go, but don’t forget to bring a reusable mug with you to reduce waste.

Where: 19 restaurants and cafés throughout the town of Banff

When: November 19, 2022, to January 1, 2023

Price: Varies

Christmas activities galore can be found atop Sulphur Mountain at the Banff Gondola’s Mountaintop Christmas, featuring a Santa Claus photo-op on top of the world, holiday crafts, a holiday movie screening, and more.

Where: Banff Gondola

When: Saturdays and Sundays from November 19 and daily from December 19 to December 30, 2022

Fairmont Banff Springs’ annual “Christmas at the Castle” programming features holiday events, activities, and exclusive dining experiences that are as enchanting as one will ever find. Though primarily offered to hotel guests, visitors who are not staying at the hotel can still experience the grandeur of the castle by joining a Eat the Castle culinary tour of the Fairmont Banff Springs, or by taking in a live performance of A Christmas Carol with the whole family.

Where: Fairmont Banff Springs

When: November 25 to December 26

Get comfy in the newly renovated Jenny Belzberg theatre for a musical medley of traditional family favourites with “The Barra MacNeils – An East Coast Christmas” on November 24. On December 11, get into the holiday spirit with an evening of original music, sing-along tunes, and signature Christmas music from master storyteller, actor, and musician, Tom Jackson.

Where: The Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity

When: November 24 and December 11

Price: Varies

Santa will be out skiing with his elves and Griff the Grizzly, stopping for pictures and handing out candy to everyone on the Nice List. He will also be making appearances in the Lodge of Ten Peaks, so be sure to keep your eyes open and ears listening for the jingle of the reindeer bells.

Where: Lake Louise Ski Resort

When: December 24 and December 25

Price: Lift ticket

Add a little light show magic to your New Year’s traditions with Mt. Norquay’s Torchlight Parade. A select number of brave Norquay instructors and staff will take on the North American run from the Big Chair with torches in hand for a light spectacle you do not want to miss. The best spot to view is from downtown Banff, so, bundle up the family, grab a hot chocolate, and enjoy the show.

Where: From town looking towards Mt. Norquay

When: 7 pm on December 31

Price: Complimentary