A seasonal tradition returns to Calgary as Olympic Plaza opens for skating

A tradition for many Calgarians is back this weekend as the ice at Olympic Plaza is ready for the first skate of the year.

Lace up your skates and head out this Sunday, November 20 at Olympic Plaza. Head on down to the downtown gem from noon until 3 pm for a family fun skate on the only refrigerated outdoor ice surface in the city.

Carmen Hindson is the Manager of Parks Operations and is excited to get this going.

“We are pleased to welcome Calgarians to the Olympic Plaza for another season of skating. This rink is easily accessible by Calgary Transit and provides a great outdoor activity space for all to enjoy throughout the winter season.”

If you are looking for a way to get down to Olympic Plaza but don’t have a ride, you are in luck! Skaters taking transit to the event can enjoy free CTrain service between 11 am and 4 pm on Sunday, November 20.

Calgary Transit will be on site helping skaters keep warm with free hot chocolate, as well as live entertainment, featuring Transit Teddy.

Calgary Transit spokesperson Stephen Tauro says they are happy to be a part of this fun winter event.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of this seasonal tradition, providing Calgarians a fun way to welcome winter and spend some quality time with their friends and family.”

And this is not just a one-off, this is the kick-off for the winter season.

Olympic Plaza will be open every day from 10 am to 9 pm for public skating from November 20 until mid-March 2023. Skate rentals are available from the Skate Hut at the plaza.

To make sure that it is safe and comfortable out there, hockey sticks, toboggans, sleds, and strollers are not permitted on the ice, and helmets are strongly encouraged.