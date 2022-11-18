EventsWinter

Disney on Ice makes its return to Calgary this weekend

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
Nov 18 2022, 9:25 pm
Disney on Ice makes its return to Calgary this weekend
Disney on Ice/Ticketmaster
A must-see for families is back this weekend as Disney on Ice returns to Calgary at the Scotiabank Saddledome with Road Trip Adventures.

Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and Donald will be the tour guides on the magical journey as attendees relive the famous stories that they grew up with. The show will be an athletic and artistic treat that is sure to delight all ages.

Disney

Disney on Ice

Join Aladdin in his princely parade and hear a brand new song from Jasmine that will leave you “speechless.” Then travel to sun-soaked Motunui to help Moana restore the heart of Te Fiti.

Disney On Ice

@disneyonice/Instagram

Guests will also take part in a Pride Lands safari with Simba and his friends, and explore London with Mary Poppins, Jack, and the lamplighters. And the fun continues in the larger-than-life comedic carnival as Woody and Bo Peep from Toy Story search for their new friend Forky.

Disney on Ice

There is also an opportunity to enhance your Disney On Ice show ticket with a preshow Character Experience that includes a dance party, crafts, and interactive time with Moana. Get your picture taken with Moana along with her special guest, Mickey Mouse.

Tickets are available starting at $45.65!

Experience the wonder of Disney on Ice

When: November 18 to November 20
Time: November 18 at 7 pm; November 19 at 11 am, 3 pm, 7 pm; November 20 at 11 am, 3 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Tickets: Starting at $45.65

