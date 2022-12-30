An Alberta park is one of the most expensive NYE destinations in Canada

The mountains in Alberta are stunning and they are a destination for people from around the world, but that can make things expensive.

Things, such as hotels for example.

And that certainly is the case this time of year. If you want to start 2023 with a stay in Banff it is going to cost you.

A survey from Cheaphotels.org says that Banff, Alberta, is the third most expensive destination to get a hotel for New Year’s Eve in all of Canada.

The survey looked at the cheapest double room available in destinations across the country. The cheapest room in Banff came in at $563.

Alberta was well represented on the list with Jasper coming in at 6th with the cheapest room in that National Park sitting at $381.

The good news is if you are looking for a bit more of an urban feel to close 2022 Calgary and Edmonton were among the 20 destinations surveyed.

Calgary’s cheapest room was $175 putting them in the top five for most affordable spots in the country. The cheapest room in Edmonton was $158 putting the Alberta capital in the top three for least expensive destinations.

Mont-Tremblant in Quebec came out as the leader by a sizeable margin with a rate of $880 for the cheapest room. Compared to normal winter rates, that’s a hike of almost 300%. Whistler, North America’s biggest ski resort, emerged as the second most expensive destination with a rate of $658.

Here is the full list of the 20 destinations surveyed.