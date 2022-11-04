5 winter hikes to check out across Alberta

Just because the snow has fallen doesn’t mean that outdoor activities need to stop. There are a lot of great winter hikes to try in Alberta.

As always, make sure you take the appropriate gear and you dress warmly for the winter conditions. Shoe spikes or walking sticks are also a great resource for heading out on these trips.

Of course, you can also hit the slopes if that is your thing.

But if hiking is more your speed, there are a lot of winter hikes to check out across Alberta.

This hike is listed as easy and is a nice introduction to winter hikes or a good way to get back into the swing of it after a long summer. It is 3.7 km out and back with some great views. There are two options for endpoints, one at the bottom of the falls, and one at the top.

An absolutely stunning moderate hike in Banff, Johnston Canyon is extremely popular at any time of the year. The hike to the upper falls provides stunning views along the way. And the lower falls are just 1.1 km in if you want to test the conditions out and still get an amazing view. This hike is popular for bikers and snowshoers so you may have to share the path, but there are plenty of views to go around.

This hike is listed as moderate based on its length. It is a 10.8 km length, but the elevation gain is only 604 m making it a great hike to check out during the winter months. Just be aware, this does take an average of four hours to complete. But the snow-covered trees make this a winter wonderland that is definitely worth checking out.

This is a quick 4.5 km in and out that provides some of the best views in Banff. There are some steep switchbacks but the overall elevation gain is 237 m and there are amazing views the entire way up.

This absolute gem in Jasper is one of the most scenic hikes in the province. You get excellent scenery all along this 3.7 km loop. It takes around 2.5 hours to complete and winter weather gives it an extra special look. If you like Johnston Canyon but didn’t like how busy it was, this one is relatively quiet compared to that so it may be a better option.