Lake Louise named the best Canadian ski resort for the 2nd year in a row

Lake Louise Ski Resort is known as one of the top ski destinations in the world and now it officially is the top in Canada.

The World Ski awards have named the stunning resort the Best Ski Resort in Canada. It is the eighth time in the last 10 years that Lake Louise has been given this honour.

It has over 4200 acres over four mountain faces. There are 164 runs with the longest run stretching out over eight km. It also has back bowls and the West Bowl for people to check out. There are runs for all different levels of experience making it the perfect place for everyone to check out.

And the best keeps getting better. On its website, Lake Louise touts that it has upgraded its snow-making process so the best experience continues to improve. The resort wasn’t the only Alberta spot in the running for this award. Sunshine Village in Banff was among the nominees. Lake Louise was also a nominee for the top resort in the world, but that nod went to Verbier in Switzerland. Out west, Pan Pacific Whistler Mountainside was named the top ski hotel in Canada for the 10th year in a row.