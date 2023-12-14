26 cheap roundtrip flights from Calgary for under $400 this January

We all need a little getaway sometimes, and luckily, there are some roundtrip flights to stunning destinations from Calgary for cheap this January.

As we recover from the holiday expenses, the lower the cost of a flight, the better. We have rounded up 26 spots Calgarians can escape to as the winter months settle in and we kick off 2024.

It never hurts to book a trip and do some exploring, right?

Los Angeles

Airline: WestJet

When: January 19 to 28

Cost: $247

Austin

Airline: United

When: January 11 to 18

Cost: $340

Puerto Vallarta

Airline: Flair

When: January 29 to February 5

Cost: $265

Honolulu

Airline: WestJet

When: January 20 to 26

Cost: $325

Maui

Airline: WestJet

When: January 8 to 16

Cost: $282

Charlotte

Airline: United

When: January 11 to 18

Cost: $363

Seattle

Airline: Alaska

When: January 11 to 17

Cost: $287

San Francisco

Airline: WestJet

When: January 21 to 27

Cost: $197

Las Vegas

Airline: Lynx

When: January 22 to 28

Cost: $133

Chicago

Airline: Delta

When: January 18 to 27

Cost: $342

Portland

Airline: Delta

When: January 18 to 24

Cost: $294

Palm Springs

Airline: WestJet

When: January 13 to 19

Cost: $281

Halifax

Airline: Lynx

When: January 19 to 28

Cost: $344

Houston

Airline: WestJet

When: January 19 to 28

Cost: $264

Tampa

Airline: United

When: January 11 to 18

Cost: $289

Orlando

Airline: Lynx

When: January 20 to 27

Cost: $256

Washington DC

Airline: Air Canada

When: January 18 to 24

Cost: $312

Vancouver

Airline: Lynx

When: January 11 to 18

Cost: $81

Albuquerque

Airline: United

When: January 11 to 19

Cost: $382

Toronto

Airline: Flair

When: January 27 to February 4

Cost: $132

Cancun

Airline: Flair

When: January 18 to 25

Cost: $287

Atlanta

Airline: WestJet

When: January 12 to 21

Cost: $278

Boston

Airline: Air Canada

When: January 11 to 17

Cost: $353

Phoenix

Airline: Flair

When: January 19 to 26

Cost: $132

Nashville

Airline: United

When: January 11 to 17

Cost: $340

Philadelphia

Airline: United

When: January 11 to 19

Cost: $363

How to book these flight deals

Go to Google Flights. Enter Calgary (YYC) in the “Explore” tab. Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We went with a week-long trip in January.

When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.

Safe travels!