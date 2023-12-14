NewsTravel Deals

26 cheap roundtrip flights from Calgary for under $400 this January

Lev Levin/Shutterstock | BilalRaza/Shutterstock

We all need a little getaway sometimes, and luckily, there are some roundtrip flights to stunning destinations from Calgary for cheap this January.

As we recover from the holiday expenses, the lower the cost of a flight, the better. We have rounded up 26 spots Calgarians can escape to as the winter months settle in and we kick off 2024.

It never hurts to book a trip and do some exploring, right?

Los Angeles

Marek Masik/Shutterstock

Airline: WestJet
When: January 19 to 28
Cost: $247

Austin

Warm Destinations Calgary

jdross75/Shutterstock

Airline: United
When: January 11 to 18
Cost: $340

Puerto Vallarta

swoop edmonton mexico

Hello Cinthia/Shutterstock

Airline: Flair
When: January 29 to February 5
Cost: $265

Honolulu

honolulu

SCStock/Shutterstock

Airline: WestJet
When: January 20 to 26
Cost: $325

Maui

maui

MH Anderson Photography/Shutterstock

Airline: WestJet
When: January 8 to 16
Cost: $282

Charlotte

calgary cheap flights january

Kevin Ruck/Shutterstock

Airline: United
When: January 11 to 18
Cost: $363

Seattle

port of seattle downtown skyline cruise ships f

Port of Seattle

Airline: Alaska
When: January 11 to 17
Cost: $287

San Francisco

calgary san francisco

Travel Stock/Shutterstock

Airline: WestJet
When: January 21 to 27
Cost: $197

Las Vegas

Edmonton flights winter

f11photo/Shutterstock

Airline: Lynx
When: January 22 to 28
Cost: $133

Chicago

Image: Chicago/Shutterstock

Airline: Delta
When: January 18 to 27
Cost: $342

Portland

calgary cheap flights january

BilalRaza/Shutterstock

Airline: Delta
When: January 18 to 24
Cost: $294

Palm Springs

palm springs

Andrew F. Kazmierski/Shutterstock

Airline: WestJet
When: January 13 to 19
Cost: $281

Halifax

Shutterstock

Airline: Lynx
When: January 19 to 28
Cost: $344

Houston

Edmonton flights winter

travelview/Shutterstock

Airline: WestJet
When: January 19 to 28
Cost: $264

Tampa

tampa bay

Airline: United
When: January 11 to 18
Cost: $289

Orlando

orlando disney world

Walt Disney World/Facebook

Airline: Lynx
When: January 20 to 27
Cost: $256

Washington DC

(Shutterstock

Airline: Air Canada
When: January 18 to 24
Cost: $312

Vancouver

downtown vancouver skyline single family neighbourhood snow winter

StandbildCA/Shutterstock

Airline: Lynx
When: January 11 to 18
Cost: $81

Albuquerque

calgary cheap flights january

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Airline: United
When: January 11 to 19
Cost: $382

Toronto

Toronto rents

brunocoelho/Shutterstock

Airline: Flair
When: January 27 to February 4
Cost: $132

Cancun

Lev Levin/Shutterstock

Airline: Flair
When: January 18 to 25
Cost: $287

Atlanta

calgary atlanta

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Airline: WestJet
When: January 12 to 21
Cost: $278

Boston

Boston Calgary

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Airline: Air Canada
When: January 11 to 17
Cost: $353

Phoenix

Edmonton flights winter

Gregory E. Clifford/Shutterstock

Airline: Flair
When: January 19 to 26
Cost: $132

Nashville

calgary nashville flights

f11photo/Shutterstock

Airline: United
When: January 11 to 17
Cost: $340

Philadelphia

Gang Liu/Shutterstock

Airline: United
When: January 11 to 19
Cost: $363

How to book these flight deals

  1. Go to Google Flights.
  2. Enter Calgary (YYC) in the “Explore” tab.
  3. Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We went with a week-long trip in January.

When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.

Safe travels!

