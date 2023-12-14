26 cheap roundtrip flights from Calgary for under $400 this January
We all need a little getaway sometimes, and luckily, there are some roundtrip flights to stunning destinations from Calgary for cheap this January.
As we recover from the holiday expenses, the lower the cost of a flight, the better. We have rounded up 26 spots Calgarians can escape to as the winter months settle in and we kick off 2024.
It never hurts to book a trip and do some exploring, right?
Los Angeles
Airline: WestJet
When: January 19 to 28
Cost: $247
Austin
Airline: United
When: January 11 to 18
Cost: $340
Puerto Vallarta
Airline: Flair
When: January 29 to February 5
Cost: $265
Honolulu
Airline: WestJet
When: January 20 to 26
Cost: $325
Maui
Airline: WestJet
When: January 8 to 16
Cost: $282
Charlotte
Airline: United
When: January 11 to 18
Cost: $363
Seattle
Airline: Alaska
When: January 11 to 17
Cost: $287
San Francisco
Airline: WestJet
When: January 21 to 27
Cost: $197
Las Vegas
Airline: Lynx
When: January 22 to 28
Cost: $133
Chicago
Airline: Delta
When: January 18 to 27
Cost: $342
Portland
Airline: Delta
When: January 18 to 24
Cost: $294
Palm Springs
Airline: WestJet
When: January 13 to 19
Cost: $281
Halifax
Airline: Lynx
When: January 19 to 28
Cost: $344
Houston
Airline: WestJet
When: January 19 to 28
Cost: $264
Tampa
Airline: United
When: January 11 to 18
Cost: $289
Orlando
Airline: Lynx
When: January 20 to 27
Cost: $256
Washington DC
Airline: Air Canada
When: January 18 to 24
Cost: $312
Vancouver
Airline: Lynx
When: January 11 to 18
Cost: $81
Albuquerque
Airline: United
When: January 11 to 19
Cost: $382
Toronto
Airline: Flair
When: January 27 to February 4
Cost: $132
Cancun
Airline: Flair
When: January 18 to 25
Cost: $287
Atlanta
Airline: WestJet
When: January 12 to 21
Cost: $278
Boston
Airline: Air Canada
When: January 11 to 17
Cost: $353
Phoenix
Airline: Flair
When: January 19 to 26
Cost: $132
Nashville
Airline: United
When: January 11 to 17
Cost: $340
Philadelphia
Airline: United
When: January 11 to 19
Cost: $363
How to book these flight deals
- Go to Google Flights.
- Enter Calgary (YYC) in the “Explore” tab.
- Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We went with a week-long trip in January.
When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.
Safe travels!