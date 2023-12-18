Horse worth $5,000 fatally shot in central Alberta

The RCMP in central Alberta says a horse valued at $5,000 was found shot and killed late last month in rural Red Deer County.

Mounties say on November 29, they received the report of the horse’s death that occurred overnight near Township Road 353 and Range Road 255 in Red Deer County in between the town of Innisfail and Pine Lake.

An investigation has revealed that the horse was killed with a single gunshot wound to the gut.

The horse is described as a two-year-old Grulla Colt valued at $5,000. Police released a photo of the animal Monday morning.

The RCMP is now turning to the public for help finding a suspect while the investigation continues.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341 or call your local police.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).