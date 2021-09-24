Historic Calgary nightclub reveals new date for highly anticipated reopening

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in activities outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

Get ready for $3 Power Hour, live music, and the famous napkin toss because the iconic Calgary nightclub The Back Alley is reopening this October.

The Alley was an institution in Calgary for 25 years before it closed its doors in 2013, at which point the space was taken over by the now-shuttered Marquee Beer Market & Stage.

The Back Alley reopened in December 2019 before shutting down again in March 2020 due to the pandemic. The venue initially announced its reopening this summer, slated for September 10; however, this was delayed due to increased COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta.

Now, the historic nightlife hotspot has announced another date for its grand reopening weekend on October 1 and 2 at its 4630 Macleod Trail S address. Fingers crossed that the Alley’s launch is able to go ahead this time around!

The Back Alley said in a press release that, bringing forth and continuing with the rich nightlife this city has, the club is returning with its $3 Power Hour drinks, the napkin toss, concerts and live music, “and of course…one epic party.”

The grand reopening kickoff is on Friday, October 1, with “Quarantine Free Friday.” Saturday, October 2, will feature a drag show hosted by Nada Nuff and her cast of talented performers, with doors opening at 7 pm.

For those in search of a deal, “Power Hour” will be making a return at the Alley, running from 9 to 10:30 pm on Friday and Saturday nights with $2.99 drink specials.

The venue’s calendar is filling up quickly, and The Alley said it’s gearing up to announce more special events and concerts shortly. An Iron Maiden tribute set performed by Shark Skin has already been set at the venue for October 8.

Clear your schedule for the first weekend of October! Get ready to “Rally at the Alley” all over again!