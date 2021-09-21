30+ Calgary restaurants that offer their own delivery
Supporting your favourite local restaurants is always a good idea, but there’s no better time than right now.
Many of Calgary’s dining establishments have been hit hard by the pandemic and could use your business more than ever. So why not take one for the team and treat yourself to a takeout dish or two from your favourite eatery?
While third-party food delivery apps may seem like an easier solution when ordering a meal, sometimes it’s nice to go old school: pick up the phone and give your go-to restaurant a call.
There are a number of spots that also have their websites set up to place your delivery order online.
Here are some Calgary restaurants that do their own delivery:
Sammy’s World’s Greatest Pizza
Spiros Pizza and Greek Taverna