30+ Calgary restaurants that offer their own delivery

Supporting your favourite local restaurants is always a good idea, but there’s no better time than right now.

Many of Calgary’s dining establishments have been hit hard by the pandemic and could use your business more than ever. So why not take one for the team and treat yourself to a takeout dish or two from your favourite eatery?

While third-party food delivery apps may seem like an easier solution when ordering a meal, sometimes it’s nice to go old school: pick up the phone and give your go-to restaurant a call.

There are a number of spots that also have their websites set up to place your delivery order online.

Here are some Calgary restaurants that do their own delivery:

Al’s Pizza & Steakhouse

Big T’s BBQ & Steakhouse

Bill’s Peking House

Bow Tie Pizza

Broken Plate Greek Restaurant

Canadian Pizza Unlimited

Cinnamon Indian Cuisine & Bar

Cravings Market Restaurant

Flavours

Forage Foods

Garrison Pub & Eatery

Gravity Espresso & Wine Bar

Ha Tien

Hanni’s Pizza

Holy Grill

Michael’s Pizza

Nick’s Steakhouse and Pizza

Oakridge Phoenix

OEB

PZA Parlour

Roy’s Korean Kitchen

Royal Pizza

Sammy’s World’s Greatest Pizza

Silver Dragon Restaurant

Spiros Pizza and Greek Taverna

Sun Island Eatery

Sushi Ginza

Toscana Italian Grill

UNA Takeaway

The Village Flatbread Co.

Vin Room