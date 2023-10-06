Chinook Blast 2024 dates have been set and we can't wait

Chinook Blast just announced its 2024 dates and it’s on the lookout for local talent to take part in the popular winter festival next year, with thousands of dollars on offer.

The festival will be making a comeback for its fourth year from February 2 to 19 alongside its locally loved festival partners like High Performance Rodeo, BIG Winter Classic, and Block Heater.

Calgarians can look forward to the light and art installations the festival is famous for, live music, and incredible performances, and right now they can also apply to take part.

Chinook Blast festival organizers are looking for local performing artists, visual artists, and installation artists for 2024 with funding ranging from $5,000 to up to $40,000.

Interested applicants must submit their applications before November 3, which can be found online here.

As well, the City of Calgary has partnered with the festival for the Winter City Design Challenge where an installation that can withstand three months in the winter weather without the need for security will receive up to $40,000.

Winning installations will be showcased at prominent city locations like Olympic Plaza, Stephen Avenue, and downtown during Chinook Blast.

Stay tuned for the full festival line-up because we know there are going to be some awesome things to see!

Chinook Blast 2024

When: February 2 to 19 2024

Where: Locations across Calgary

Price: FREE