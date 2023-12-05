A new pop-up restaurant serving Indian cuisine has just opened up in Calgary.

Anantaya opened to the public on November 21 and has taken up residence at Namo Cafe’s Beltline location to offer dinner service.

Dished went to check out the new menu, which offers an “immersive journey into the rich tapestry of Indian flavours.”

The menu has plenty of drinks to enjoy, from house cocktails to wine and beer, as well as well-known Indian offerings like mango lassi, which we highly recommend. It was both delicious and incredibly beautiful, topped with rose petals and gold leaf.

The food at Anantaya is the star of the show, though, with small plates, curries, biryani and more on offer.

We tried the masala arancini, which took everything you know and love about the traditional Italian snack and infused it with Indian flavours with curry leaf aioli and coconut chutney.

The samosa chat was also incredible, with the samosas served in adorable little pinwheel shapes.

For mains, we suggest trying the Thali, which is a true showstopper. You’ll be served 12 dishes, including your choice of curry, bread, rice, vegetable curries, raita, dessert and more, all on the same platter.

We opted for the pistachio Butter Chicken, which was decadently rich, creamy, and perfectly spiced. We’ll be back to order it again ASAP!

Each dish was so flavourful and perfectly complemented one another, and it was the perfect way to sample as much as our stomachs could handle.

If you’re craving Indian food, Anantaya is certainly worth a visit.

Address: Namo Cafe and Bistro – 396 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

