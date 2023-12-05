An iconic Calgary restaurant is finally opening its new location in the city this week.

Buon Giorno, a staple of 17th Avenue, announced earlier this year that it would be moving out of its home of 38 years due to redevelopment of the building.

However, the restaurant is set to open its doors at its new home at 1201 17th Avenue SW, with service starting on December 6.

“Calgary… la famiglia has tested the kitchen, we’ve prepared the room and we’ve set the stage. On Wednesday, December 6th… La Casa opens its doors to you! Buon Appetito,” the restaurant said in an Instagram post.

The restaurant serves up traditional Italian fare with lunch, dinner, and desserts on the menu.

Calgarians will be able to choose from a selection of antipasti favourites such as bruschetta, arancini, calamari, and carpaccio.

The menu has over 20 different pasta dishes to check out, including spaghetti carbonara, spaghetti aglio e olio, and veal tortellini in pesto.

Even if pasta isn’t your thing, there is a huge range of dishes with seafood, steaks, chicken, salads, and soups to choose from.

We can’t wait to check out the new space!

Address: 1201 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

