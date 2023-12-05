One of Calgary’s most loved coffee shops is launching a brand-new brunch menu this week.

Bloom is a new concept launching at Phil & Sebastian’s Marda Loop location. Dished went down to try out some of the new brunch items, and spoiler alert: we loved them!

By its own admission, Phil & Sebastian said it has not “loved and nutured” the food offerings in the same way it had with coffee over the years, so Bloom has been designed to change that.

You might also like: Anantaya: Inside Calgary's new Indian pop-up restaurant

Cinnaholic: New location opening in Airdrie this week

Calcutta Cricket Club: Popular Calgary restaurant opens in new location this weekend

Phil & Sebastian has partnered with plenty of local companies to source the ingredients for its extensive menu, which is also very affordable, with all dishes costing $18 or less.

The brunch menu offers a ton of different items, from toast, smoothie bowls, breakfast sandwiches, hash, and more, as well as a special weekend brunch menu with even more dishes.

One of the first items we tried was the toast with a side of coffee butter, using Phil & Sebastian’s coffee, naturally.

This is a must-try if you visit and definitely worth ordering for the table as the coffee butter is sweet with a hint of that delicious coffee flavour. It’s perfect with some flaky salt sprinkled on top.

Another dish we got our hands on was the farmer’s breakfast brekkie hash served with homestyle potatoes, a poached egg, sausage, bacon, tomatoes, and spinach. If you love a more traditional breakfast, this is a great take on it.

The additional weekend brunch offers up a few more dishes, too, including chicken and waffles, breakfast quesadillas, and more.

We were also able to try one of the most unique breakfast sandwiches, which takes classic fillings like eggs, bacon, sausage, and cheese and places them inside a French toast Hoopla donut. Yep, you read that right! A donut instead of a bun.

Bloom launches at Phil & Sebastian in Marda Loop on December 7.

Address: 2043 33rd Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-261-1885

Instagram