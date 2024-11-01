Kyoto-based coffee chain % Arabica has revealed it will finally be heading to Calgary.

The popular coffee brand teased the opening of a new Calgary coffee kiosk in the near future inside Holt Renfrew.

% Arabica’s flagship store was opened in Kyoto, Japan, in 2014 by Kenneth Shoji and has since grown to over 100 locations worldwide.

The independent coffee brand emphasizes high-quality coffee, toting “the world’s finest beans.” All % Arabica stores use top-of-the-line Slayer Espresso Machines for all drinks, and every espresso shot is pulled for exactly 25 seconds. If it’s a second under or over, it won’t be served to customers because it wouldn’t taste right, according to the company’s standards.

The brand currently has two outposts in Toronto, one in Whistler and another in the works in Richmond, BC.

Details on the kiosk’s opening date has yet to be revealed, so stay tuned, coffee fans!

Address: Holt Renfrew – 510 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

With files from Marco Ovies