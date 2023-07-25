Apprentice Cafe, an interesting new coffee shop concept, just opened in Calgary.

This spot specializes in coffee, but also ice cream and some tasty food items as well.

It opened in July at 1024 Bellevue Avenue SE.

The ice cream here is small-batch, the coffee is single origin, and all of the food is meant for takeaway. It’s family-owned and operated and a really great addition to the community of Ramsay.

“Our dedication goes beyond just serving great food and drinks – we commit ourselves to promoting inclusivity and creating a welcoming space for everyone,” the team stated in an Instagram post. It might just become one of the best coffee shops in YYC.

The team already won an award for providing the Best Non-Dairy Scoop of ice cream at the super popular YYC Summer Scoop Fest. It was made with strawberries, shortcake, balsamic vinegar of Modena, almond milk, coconut butter, cocoa butter, organic cane sugar, sea salt, and basil.

The baked treats can’t be missed here either, perfectly enjoyed along the Bow River that sits so close or on one of the outdoor seating areas.

Feeling in need of a coffee or just a cool treat? Check out this new spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apprentice Cafe (@apprenticecafe)

Apprentice Cafe

Address: 1024 Bellevue Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram