Devon Cole, a Canadian pop star blowing up on the music scene, hit the red carpet for the Juno Awards at Rogers Place on Monday.

Cole was nominated for Best Breakthrough Artist of the Year and we caught up with her on the red carpet.

When asked what her favourite restaurant in Canada was, the singer had to speak on a few of her hometown favourites in Calgary, picking three in total.

“Jinya on 4th Street,” said Cole. “The ramen bar.” It was the first spot that she mentioned to us. Jinya is known for its slow-cooked approach to ramen, simmering its broths in-house for 20 hours.

Then, Cole mentioned an incredibly popular pizza spot in Calgary’s dining scene.

“Una Pizza on 17th Avenue.” Una is a packed and hip spot that makes Californian-style thin crusts topped with fine gooey cheeses, fresh veggies, and spiced meats.

Lastly, Cole included a breakfast spot as well. “And OEB on 4th Street as well,” she added. OEB is known for its massive menu of tasty breakfast items, especially the breakfast poutines, like the famous Soul in a Bowl with poached eggs, duck-fat fried herb potatoes, Saint Cyrille curds, slow-cooked bacon lardons, and brown butter hollandaise.

We definitely agree with these favourite food picks from Cole, who was born and raised in Calgary.