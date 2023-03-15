Chad Kroeger of Nickelback just showed some love for an iconic Calgary restaurant

The iconic Alberta-born rock band Nickelback hit the red carpet for the Juno Awards in Edmonton on Monday, and they dished about a favourite restaurant of theirs in Calgary.

Nickelback was at the ceremony at Rogers Place to perform and also be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, and we caught up with the band on the red carpet.

Lead singer and guitarist Chad Kroger first revealed his favourite spot to eat while in YEG before moving on to answer his go-to destination for dining in YYC.

“Peters’ is good,” Kroeger and guitarist Ryan Peake quipped. The original Peters’ Drive-In opened in Calgary in 1964 before expanding to Red Deer and Edmonton in recent years.

Peters’ has consistently drawn hungry crowds looking to chow down on its infamous burgers, gigantic mix-your-own-flavour milkshakes, and buckets – yes, buckets – of crispy fries and onion rings, and it is widely considered an institution in the Calgary food scene.

Brilliant spot to always visit in Calgary, Nickelback. Bravo!

While on the red carpet, we also chatted with Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who revealed the restaurants he likes to hit up.