FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

And Some Flower Cafe to offer free muffins next week

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
Mar 21 2024, 5:23 pm
And Some Flower Cafe to offer free muffins next week

Two years in operation is not a milestone to be sniffed at, and Calgary spot And Some Flower Cafe is celebrating its anniversary in style.

To honour the achievement and as a thank you to its customers, the Sunnyside cafe will be offering guests free muffins on March 30.

Free muffins will be given out on a first-come-first-serve basis, so you’ll want to head down early to get your hands on a delicious treat.

While you’re there, make sure to spend some time checking out the Korean-inspired bites and sips that the adorable cafe offers, such as its Jerry Cake, which is styled to look like a piece of cheese, croffles, and canelés.

There are plenty of unique beverages, including the Black Sesame Cream Coffee, Lavender Ade and Peach Iced Tea.

If you’re a lover of blooms, the spot also has stunning, colourful, hand-tied bouquets to buy and take home.

And Some Flower Cafe

Address: 540 7th Avenue NW, Calgary

Instagram

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Charlie HartCharlie Hart
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Specials & Deals
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop