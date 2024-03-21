And Some Flower Cafe to offer free muffins next week

Two years in operation is not a milestone to be sniffed at, and Calgary spot And Some Flower Cafe is celebrating its anniversary in style.

To honour the achievement and as a thank you to its customers, the Sunnyside cafe will be offering guests free muffins on March 30.

Free muffins will be given out on a first-come-first-serve basis, so you’ll want to head down early to get your hands on a delicious treat.

While you’re there, make sure to spend some time checking out the Korean-inspired bites and sips that the adorable cafe offers, such as its Jerry Cake, which is styled to look like a piece of cheese, croffles, and canelés.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝖠𝗇𝖽 𝖲𝗈𝗆𝖾 𝖥𝗅𝗈𝗐𝖾𝗋 𝖢𝖺𝖿𝖾 (@andsomeinc)

There are plenty of unique beverages, including the Black Sesame Cream Coffee, Lavender Ade and Peach Iced Tea.

If you’re a lover of blooms, the spot also has stunning, colourful, hand-tied bouquets to buy and take home.

Address: 540 7th Avenue NW, Calgary

Instagram