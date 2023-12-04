Cinnaholic: New location opening in Airdrie this week

Gourmet cinnamon roll bakery Cinnaholic is set to open its brand-new Airdrie store this week, and it’s celebrating in style.

The bakery is famous for its delicious array of cinnamon rolls and baked goods, and very soon, Airdrie will be able to get in on the action.

The rolls come in many different flavours, from a classic roll with vanilla frosting to the Cookie Monster stacked with cream cheese frosting, cookie dough, chocolate chips and chocolate sauce.

You can also fully customize your roll with various frosting flavours on offer and dozens of different toppings to mix and match and create your perfect cinnamon roll.

The buns themselves are not only vegan but also dairy, lactose, and egg-free.

As well as buns, Cinnaholic also offers up scoops of cookie dough, brownies, cookies, and more.

The grand opening of the Airdrie location is taking place on December 8, and to mark the occasion, there’s a pretty sweet offer to be had.

Visitors to the Airdrie store between 10 am and 2 pm can get their hands on a freshly baked cinnamon roll for just $2.

If you just can’t wait, Cinnaholic already has three locations open in Calgary right now.

Address: 3 Stonegate Drive NW Unit 106, Airdrie

