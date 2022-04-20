Analog Coffee, one of the best coffee shops in Calgary (even if you want to break up with someone), is opening a new location next week.

This will mark the sixth location for the trendy coffee shop, going up in Jamieson Place in the downtown core.

Opening day is April 26 for this exciting new outpost to enjoy the Analog experience.

Even though it continues to grow, every Analog Coffee does feel like a neighbourhood cafe, with talented baristas who have friendly smiles and remember your order.

From the beans used to the food served to the space’s decor, every decision here is considered, pondered, and intuitive.

Time and care are taken at every step of the brewing process here, no matter what you order. This team knows its stuff, from the espresso used to the milk steamed and even the length of time the French press needs to steep for.

The breakfast sandwiches, lunch wraps, and baked goods are all must-orders.

17th Avenue, Westman Village, Bow Valley Square, Southcentre Mall, and Calgary’s Farmer’s Market are the five currently open locations.

Especially in such a busy part of the city, this is an ideal location to unwind, get some work done, or just grab a well-crafted cup of coffee to start (or finish) your day.

Check this new location out when the doors open on Tuesday, April 26.

Analog Coffee

Address: 308 4A Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram