Happy Cup, a bubble tea shop that uses chunks of natural fruit in the delicious drinks, will soon open a second location in Calgary.

This new bubble tea and boba shop soon comes to YYC at the Country Hills Village Shopping Centre.

The other spot is located at 201-2525 Woodview Drive SW, Calgary.

Delicious flavours for this fresh fruit bubble tea include mango, blueberry strawberry, strawberry watermelon, and tara coconut, to name only a few.

There are also lactose-free options, like milk black tea with boba pearls.

Some of the tasty beverages at Happy Cup are blended with natural fruit or tea-based drinks with chunks of whole fruit inside them. Others might be a combination of both or have tapioca pearls mingling with chunks of mango or strawberry.

Slushes, teas, smoothies, freshly squeezed juices, and more are available here, all bright with colour and taste — perfect for the summer months.

There’s even the option to add protein to your drink, something uncommon for most bubble tea places.

Stay tuned for details on an opening date for this new bubble tea shop to arrive in YYC.

Happy Cup

Address: Country Hills Village Shopping Centre (coming soon)

Address: 201-2525 Woodview Drive SW, Calgary

Instagram