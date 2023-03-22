Alforno, a very popular Italian-inspired coffee shop in Calgary, just opened its newest location.

“We have teamed up with our friends at Eighth Ave Trattoria for our Alforno at EAT cafe!” the team stated in an Instagram post. “Similar to our First Street Market Cafe they will be offering bread, pastries & coffee.”

Located in the heart of Stephen Ave, this space can be found right at the front entrance of Eighth Ave Trattoria.

Calgary has some amazing coffee shops, and this is easily one of the most popular.

Alforno offers up a beautifully calming interior filled with natural light, lush plants, and exposed brick. The selection of house-made pastries, sandwiches, and a delicious espresso menu is almost secondary to the ambience here.

The food menu is fantastic here, which makes this place feel part Italian pasticceria (patisserie) and part upscale-casual restaurant.

For sandwiches, one of them was our favourite from the long list of places at the First Street Market. It’s a classic Cubano, stacked with mojo pork shoulder, capocollo, provolone, pickles, and yellow mustard, all on beautifully baked bread.

While you’re at it, grab one of the many treats, a coffee, and a side of feature soup to go with whatever sandwich you choose.

If you’re planning on cozying up with a coffee, Alforno is a great space for it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AlfornoYYC (@alfornoyyc)

Alforno

Address: 525 8th Avenue SW #210, Calgary

Instagram