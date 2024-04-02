Many parts of Alberta saw some stunning daytime highs Tuesday, but a “significant” weather change is coming, including up to 30 cm of snow in some areas.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) updated its special weather statements for large swaths of Alberta Tuesday afternoon, which were first issued yesterday, calling for sharply cooler temperatures and accumulating snowfall expected.

Forecasters at ECCC say snow will begin tonight along the northern foothills near Grande Cache and progress southward on Wednesday before tapering off.

“A second, heavier snowfall will begin on Thursday and spread eastward towards the Saskatchewan border. This secondary snow event will taper off on Friday,” ECCC added.

The first push of snow tonight is forecast to be modest, locally approaching 10 cm in higher terrain around Jasper National Park.

You might also like: Cha-Ching: Oilers owner Daryl Katz surges on Forbes ranking of 2024 billionaires

15 Calgary communities are getting photo radar this April

11-year-old boy mauled to death by two dogs in Edmonton

The bigger snow event will come on Thursday, with anywhere from 10 to 30 cm possible during the second event, particularly along Highway 22 to the south and southwest of Calgary.

Major areas in the province under the special weather statement include Calgary, Lethbridge, Okotoks, Rocky Mountain House, Airdrie, Banff, Hinton, Jasper, and High River.

You can check the full list of watches and warnings from ECCC here, and if you are curious about the full forecast for April, you can find all those details here.