A "significant" weather change is coming to Alberta with up to 30 cm of snow

A large portion of Alberta is in store for some serious weather whiplash this week, with a “significant” change coming, which will include up to 30 cm of snow in some areas.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued special weather statements for large swaths of Alberta Monday afternoon, stating that a “significant change in weather is coming this week, with cooler temperatures and snow expected.”

The warm, above-normal temperatures that the province is set to experience tomorrow will be followed by a “multi-day snow event.”

Forecasters at ECCC say snowfall amounts will vary greatly between the mountainous regions and areas to the east, with snowfall totals for areas along the foothills and in the mountain parks expected to nab 10 to 30 cm.

When it comes to areas east of Highway 2, folks there should expect 5 to 10 cm.

Some major areas in the province are under the special weather statement, including Calgary, Lethbridge, Okotoks, Rocky Mountain House, Airdrie, Banff, Hinton, Jasper, and High River.

As for the time frame of this multi-day weather event, snow is in the cards beginning on Tuesday night along the northern foothills and progressing southward on Wednesday, per ECCC. Snow will continue on Wednesday, eventually spreading eastward toward the Saskatchewan border on Thursday, with snow ending on Friday.

You can check the full list of watches and warnings from ECCC here, and if you are curious about the full forecast for April, you can find all those details here.