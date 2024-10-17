An epic western TV series filmed in Alberta will ride one last time

Giddy up for the third and final season of the Alberta-shot western drama TV series Billy the Kid. The hit show has been renewed for one more season after its second series aired earlier this year.

The eight-episode third season will continue the epic adventures inspired by iconic American outlaw Billy the Kid for the last time.

It will see the return of its star-studded cast, including heartthrob Tom Blyth as the titular character and Daniel Webber, Eileen O’Higgins, and Sean Owen Roberts as stellar supporting cast members.

The series is produced by numerous companies, including MGM+ Studios and Amazon Studios, and was filmed in and around Calgary during its first two seasons.

While the studios have yet to announce where the final series will be filmed, the already-aired seasons feature stunning Alberta landscapes.

Alberta is shaping up to be a hot spot for filming, with tons of films and TV series being filmed around the province. Some of the most recent film shoots have brought the likes of Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence and Golden Globe-winner Gillian Anderson to the province.

Are you excited for season three of Billy the Kid? Let us know in the comments below.