Calgary is a stunning place that regularly sees movies and TV series filming across the city. Well, one of those movies just dropped its trailer, and you can spot TONS of Calgary locations in the background.

The movie Hello, Love, Again is the upcoming Filipino romantic sequel to Hello, Love, Goodbye. It will follow the main characters, Joy (Kathryn Bernardo) and Ethan (Alden Richards), who meet five years after they last saw each other, but this time in Canada.

From longing stares at each other across Calgary Airport to strolls along some notable streets, here are the places in and around Calgary that you can spot in this movie.

Calgary Airport

About 25 seconds into the trailer, the titular characters can be seen longingly gazing at each other in none other than YYC Calgary International Airport. What better place to start a long-distance reunion?

Fenyk Coffee & Social at Northland Mall

Popular coffee shop Fenyk Coffee & Social is shown 51 seconds into the trailer, and boy, does it make us crave one of their delicious drinks.

SAIT Campus

At the 36-second mark, Kathryn Bernardo can be seen strolling by none other than Heritage Hall at the SAIT campus. It’s such a stunning building that we’re not surprised it was chosen for this film.

Stephen Avenue

Stephen Avenue can be spotted 46 seconds into the trailer, with the sparkling lights and vibrant streets shining in the background.

Rusticana Grocery, Canmore

This one may not technically be in Calgary, but it’s close enough that we’re including it in this list. Just after the one-minute mark, there’s a stunning view of Canmore. If you’re a frequent visitor to this gorgeous town, you might even recognize the shot as the intersection between Main Street and 7th Avenue, in front of Rusticana Grocery.

You can check out the full trailer for the movie here.