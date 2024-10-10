A new thriller movie filmed in Alberta has SO many locations to spot

Alberta is a popular place for filming, with its gorgeous mountains and cityscapes. This fact is captured in a new movie trailer that just dropped, which features tons of places from around the province.

The Order is the upcoming crime thriller starring Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult. Based on a true story, this movie follows a lone FBI agent as he tracks down a group of domestic terrorists who have been involved in a series of violent bombings and bank robberies in the Pacific Northwest.

The trailer is chilling.

But despite the tense scenes and gunfire, we couldn’t help but smile when we noticed how much Alberta is featured as the backdrop for this film.

There are stunning shots of Alberta’s mountains and pictures of Calgary’s streets transformed into crime scenes. There’s even a shot of the much-loved Palace Theatre in Downtown Calgary being blown up by the film’s antagonists.

Here are some of the shots from the trailer that feature Alberta.

What other Alberta landmarks can you spot? Watch the full trailer here to have a look.