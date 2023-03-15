A western drama TV series is going to be filmed in Calgary soon

Alberta is welcoming yet another TV production, with the second season of a western series being filmed in and around Calgary this May.

Season two of Billy the Kid will be returning to YYC after it was renewed back in January.

The eight-episode first season was also shot in Calgary and debuted on Epix last April.

According to the ACTRA, filming is set to begin on May 23 and conclude on September 1, occurring in Calgary and the surrounding areas.

The series is inspired by the life of America’s most infamous outlaw and stars Daniel Webber as Jesse Evans and Tom Blyth as Billy the Kid, as well as Eileen O’Higgins, Sean Owen Roberts, Dakota Daulby, Ryan Kennedy, and Ian Tracey.

The series is produced by numerous companies including MGM+ Studios, formerly known as Epix Studios, and Amazon Studios, per Variety.

It’s shaping up to be a busy year for film and TV in Alberta, with a new Netflix series being filmed in the province this summer, Scott Eastwood coming to Alberta for a new movie, and another film set to star Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult.