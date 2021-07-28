Alberta to give first live COVID-19 update in over a month as cases rise

As COVID-19 case counts have begun to rise over the past week, Alberta health officials are expected to give a live update about the virus and the ongoing work to protect public health on Wednesday afternoon.

This is the first live update since June 29, when Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, gave her final scheduled update as cases declined.

Dr. Hinshaw had provided Albertans with frequent live presentations of COVID-19 data and information throughout the course of the pandemic. From the end of March 2021 until June 29, she typically reported new numbers and details about the virus on a twice-weekly basis.

Upon giving her final scheduled update at the end of June, the top doctor tweeted that, with case counts declining, the province would shift to giving live updates “as needed.”

“Over the past 16 months, it has been a privilege to provide 230+ updates to media & public,” Dr. Hinshaw said on Twitter at the time.

With infection numbers on the rise again, the Alberta government will be giving a live update on Wednesday afternoon. The province reported 134 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 94 on Monday, 142 on Sunday, and 151 on Saturday.

As of July 27, there are 1,173 active infections in Alberta.

Dr. Hinshaw is expected to begin her remarks at 3:30 on Wednesday afternoon. The COVID-19 update can be streamed on alberta.ca/news and the YourAlberta Facebook page.