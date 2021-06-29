Alberta's top doctor to give final live update as COVID-19 cases decline

As COVID-19 cases in Alberta continue to decline, the province’s top doctor will be giving her last regularly scheduled update on Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, has provided Albertans with live presentations of COVID-19 data and information on a frequent basis throughout the course of the pandemic. Since the end of March, she has typically reported new numbers and details about the virus on a twice-weekly schedule.

“Over the past 16 months, it has been a privilege to provide 230+ updates to media & public,” Dr. Hinshaw tweeted.

Tuesday, June 29, will be Dr. Hinshaw’s final scheduled update; however, she said on Twitter that the province will shift to giving live updates “as needed.”

The doctor went on to say that, while COVID-19 will continue to be with us for some time, cases are falling and vaccine uptake is rising, and Alberta is entering a new phase.

In response to this, health officials are updating Alberta’s reporting approach.

Alberta Health will be posting new COVID-19 data Monday through Friday only, instead of seven days a week as has been done previously throughout the pandemic. The province’s R-value will be reported every two weeks.

Here is a summary of today’s #COVID19AB update: Over the past 16 months, it has been a privilege to provide 230+ updates to media & public. While COVID will be w/us for some time, cases are falling & vaccine uptake is rising. We are entering a new phase. (1/10) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) June 22, 2021

Dr. Hinshaw noted that testing, contact tracing, and “other important work” will continue.

Alberta has found less than 100 new daily cases of COVID-19 for the past eight days, including 31 infections reported on Monday.

Dr. Hinshaw is expected to begin her remarks at 3:30 on Tuesday afternoon.