Alberta reports 134 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Alberta reported 134 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as active cases in the province increased by nearly 100.

The active case total rose to 1,173, an increase of 90 since Monday.

There are 82 Albertans in hospital being treated for the virus, a decrease of one since Monday. This includes 21 people in intensive care.

Since Monday’s update, there have been three new deaths caused by COVID-19 reported, raising the province’s death toll to 2,325.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 233,681 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the province. Of these, 230,183 infections are now considered recovered.

As of July 26, 75.5% of Alberta’s eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 63.9% who are fully immunized with two doses. A total of 5,240,925 vaccines have been administered in the province.