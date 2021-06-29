Alberta reports lowest number of active COVID-19 cases since August 2020

Alberta reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, while active infections in the province dropped to 1,132.

This is the lowest number of active cases that Alberta has seen since August 26, 2020.

Tuesday’s new case count marks the ninth day in a row that under 100 cases were found. There were 31 new cases reported on June 28, 33 on June 27, 64 on June 26, 81 on June 25, 73 on June 24, 92 on June 23, 57 on June 22, and 60 on June 21.

There are currently 170 individuals in hospital being treated for COVID-19. This includes 36 Albertans in intensive care.

In the past 24 hours, four new deaths caused by the virus were reported, which raises Alberta’s death toll to 2,299.

The province’s testing positivity rate now sits at 1.6%.

There have been 231,911 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta over the course of the pandemic, including 228,480 that are now recovered.

A total of 4,266,408 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province as of June 28. 72.7% of Albertans have now received at least one dose of vaccine, and 40.7% of the eligible population has been fully immunized with two doses.

During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, noted several changes that would be made to the way that the province reports COVID-19 data as case counts decline.

Most notably, Dr. Hinshaw will no longer be providing scheduled live updates about COVID-19.

The doctor has provided Albertans with live presentations of COVID-19 data and information on a frequent basis throughout the course of the pandemic. Since the end of March, she has typically reported new numbers and details about the virus on a twice-weekly schedule.

“It has been a tremendous privilege to support Albertans over the last 16 months,” Dr. Hinshaw said, “and to help keep you informed.”

“This pandemic has tested us, and, at times, it has polarized us. It has challenged all of us in ways that we never could have expected,” she continued. “But it has also made clear one indisputable fact: we are stronger and safer together.”

Dr. Hinshaw said in a tweet that the province will shift to giving live COVID-19 updates “as needed.”

Here is a summary of today’s #COVID19AB update: Over the past 16 months, it has been a privilege to provide 230+ updates to media & public. While COVID will be w/us for some time, cases are falling & vaccine uptake is rising. We are entering a new phase. (1/10) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) June 22, 2021

Additionally, Alberta Health will be posting new COVID-19 data Monday through Friday only, instead of seven days a week as has been done previously throughout the pandemic. The province’s R-value will be reported every two weeks.

Finally, as Tuesday marks the last day of class for most school boards, Alberta Health’s “school outbreak map” will be removed from the provincial government’s website on Friday. Any outbreaks identified in summer schools will now be investigated in the same way as all other outbreaks.

Dr. Hinshaw noted that testing, contact tracing, and “other important work” will continue.