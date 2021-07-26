Alberta reports nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

Alberta has reported nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, as active cases in the province surpassed the 1,000 mark.

On July 23, 151 cases were confirmed, followed by 142 on July 24 and 94 on July 25.

The active case total rose to 1,083, an increase of 284 since Friday.

There are 83 Albertans in hospital being treated for the virus, a decrease of one since Friday. This includes 21 in intensive care. a decrease of five since Friday.

Since Friday’s update, there have been no new deaths caused by COVID-19 reported, leaving the province’s death toll at 2,322.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 233,547 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the province. Of these, 230,142 infections are now considered recovered.

As of July 25, 75.4% of Alberta’s eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 63.4% who are fully immunized with two doses. A total of 5,221,375 vaccines have been administered in the province.