Two Alberta resorts among world’s most popular ski destinations

The world is recognizing what people in the Alberta ski community already know: we have some amazing destinations in this province.

A new study from money.co.uk says Banff and Jasper are among the two most searched ski destinations in the world.

Banff came in at 10th on the list while Jasper wasn’t too far behind in 13th.

You might also like: So many people: Banff National Park just had its busiest July on record

Canada named one of the top 10 places globally for solo female travel

No excuses: The best hikes for lazy people in Alberta

To break it down even further, Banff was the most popular ski destination searched in Africa powered by strong numbers in Egypt and Ethiopia.

Banff has three amazing hills to try with Mt. Norquay, Sunshine Village and the Lake Louise Ski Area. Alberta ski enthusiasts even got a bit of extra time on the slopes this summer.

Marmot Basin is the gem of the Jasper ski destinations.

Whistler is the number one Canadian spot on the list.

“Whistler is a popular ski destination for skiers of all abilities and has plenty to keep visitors entertained; from impressive pistes for skiers to enjoy, to ski jumping at the Olympic park for the more daring winter sports fans,” according to the report.

Bansko in Bulgaria was atop the list, with Aspen, Colorado, in second and Austria’s Obertauern rounding out the top three.

To put the list together, the researchers analyzed Google search data from over 1,100 ski destinations to see which were the most searched for by people around the world, by looking at terms for “ski [resort].”

The Full Top 13