Alberta reports 812 new cases of COVID-19 as active infections decrease

Alberta reported 812 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, making it the fourth day in a row that under 1,000 new daily cases have been found.

There were 721 infections reported on Monday, 877 found on Tuesday, and 908 new cases were reported on Wednesday.

Thursday’s active infection count decreased by 1,138, to 17,675.

Hospitalizations due to the virus declined by 20, to 665, including 177 Albertans in intensive care.

Four new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, putting the province’s death toll at 2,162.

Since the start of the pandemic, Alberta has seen 222,279 confirmed cases, with 202,442 people having recovered from the virus.

As of May 19, there have been 2,312,821 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Alberta, and 335,482 individuals are fully immunized with two doses.

Ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medial officer of health, urged Albertans to continue following public health restrictions.

“We are heading into the first long weekend of spring, and I know many people are excited to get out and enjoy it, especially after a cold and rainy week,” Dr. Hinshaw said during a Thursday afternoon press conference.

Dr. Hinshaw told Albertans that the province is gaining momentum, but it is fragile, and hospitalizations remain very high. “We cannot afford to take this weekend off from following the rules,” she added.

Alberta’s top doctor asked people to continue to avoid in-person interactions with those outside of their household, especially indoors, and to avoid non-essential travel wherever possible.

“The weather is warming up, the sun is shining, and summer is just around the corner,” said Dr. Hinshaw. “If we all stay vigilant and do our part just one more time, this might be the last long weekend when such sacrifices are necessary.