Alberta reports 908 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations remain steady

Alberta reported 908 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as the number of active infections in the province lowered to 18,813.

This marks the third consecutive day that Alberta has found under 1,000 new cases, for the first time since early April. There were 721 infections reported on Monday, and 877 were found on Tuesday.

The number of hospitalizations in the province due to the virus continues to remain steady, decreasing by six people since Tuesday, to 685. This includes 185 Albertans in intensive care.

Six new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported over the last 24 hours, bringing the province’s total number of deaths to 2,158.

The total number of COVID-19 cases that Alberta has reported throughout the course of the pandemic is now sitting at 221,467, with 200,496 individuals having recovered from the virus.

As of May 18, 332,276 Albertans have been fully immunized with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while a total of 2,271,955 doses have been administered in the province.

Also on Wednesday, the Alberta government announced that all students in kindergarten to grade 12 would be returning to in-person learning on May 25. Schools have been closed since May 7, with students learning online in an effect to reduce the spread of the virus.

There is one exception to the return to in-class learning after the long weekend, and that is for all students from kindergarten to Grade 12 residing in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, including Fort McMurray.

Case numbers in this area have not been trending downward at the same rate as in other regions, and these students will continue to learn at home for an additional week, with a target return to in-person learning on May 31.