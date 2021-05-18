Curated

"No patios, no problem": Alberta gets creative amidst COVID-19 restrictions

@lane2u/Twitter

Alberta patios may be closed, but that’s not stopping people from enjoying their meals outdoors.

As part of their COVID-19 response, the Alberta government announced that all restaurants must close for in-person dining, including patios, as of 11:59 pm on May 9.

Twitter user @lane2u snapped a photo of two Albertans sharing a meal outside an Edo Japan over the weekend in Calgary, and instead of sitting on a patio, the pair were dining in a truck bed.

“No patio..No problem,” reads the caption. The couple seems to have thought of everything, and they’re fully prepared for the meal with a table, chairs, and even a step stool to help them climb up to their makeshift “patio.”

Twitter users responded to the photo with comments like “Love it. Fine dining at its best!”, “Modern problems require modern solutions.”, “Improvise. Adapt. Overcome.,” and “BYOP” – which we can only assume stands for “bring your own patio.”

Other Albertans seemed interested in trying out the idea for themselves or becoming friends with the pair.

Alberta introduced updated public health measures earlier in May, which included closing restaurant patios.

Effective May 9, all in-person dining at restaurants, bars, cafes, and pubs, including outdoor patios, is prohibited across the province for a minimum of three weeks. Dining establishments can remain open for takeout and delivery during this time.

Premier Jason Kenney said that these enhanced public health measures were put in place to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

