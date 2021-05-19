Alberta's schools to return to in-class learning next week

Students in Alberta schools will be returning to in-person classes next week.

On Wednesday afternoon, Alberta’s Minister of Education, Adriana LaGrange, announced that, on Tuesday, May 25, students in kindergarten to grade 12 will go back to in-class schooling.

Schools across the province shifted to online learning on May 7.

LaGrange noted that there is one exception to this, and that is all students from kindergarten to Grade 12 in the regional municipality of Wood Buffalo. This region includes Fort McMurray.

These students will continue to learn at home for an additional week, with a target return to in-person learning on May 31.

On Tuesday, Alberta reported 877 new cases of COVID-19, making it the second day in a row that under 900 cases had been found. 721 infections were reported on Monday, which was the lowest daily case count since March 30.

More to come.