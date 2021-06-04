Alberta reports under 300 new COVID-19 cases for fourth day this week

Alberta reported 244 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, marking the fourth day this week that the province found under 300 new cases.

On Thursday, there were 296 infections found, with 410 reported on Wednesday, 209 additional cases on Tuesday, and 263 new cases reported on Monday.

There are now 379 individuals in hospital due to the virus, which is a decrease of 32 from Thursday’s count of 411. This includes 108 Albertans in intensive care.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Alberta currently sits at 5,415.

Seven additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported over the last 24 hours, which increases the number of deaths seen in the province over the course of the pandemic to 2,243.

Alberta has now confirmed 228,668 cases of the virus, of which 221,010 infections are considered recovered.

There have been 2,951,927 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Alberta as of June 3, and 466,269 people are fully immunized with two doses of vaccine.